Louisiana woman accused of burglary of elderly woman's home

Photo: Nola.com/The Times-Picayune

HARAHAN, La. (AP) - A woman accused of forcing her way into the home of an elderly woman in a New Orleans suburb has turned herself in.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that 26-year-old DeChell Delaney surrendered at the Harahan Police Department on Friday.

Her arrest report says she's charged with aggravated burglary.

Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker says Delaney is accused of entering the woman's home on April 27, knocking her down and spraying her with a chemical. The elderly woman suffered temporary blindness as a result.

Authorities say Delaney took money and threatened the woman before leaving.

She's being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center without bond on three fugitive warrants from other jurisdictions and one traffic attachment. It's unclear whether she has a lawyer.