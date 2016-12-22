Louisiana wildlife secretary resigns, says reform blocked

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's wildlife and fisheries secretary says people in his office have been sabotaging attempts to clean up its finances, and he's resigning immediately rather than in February.



Charlie Melancon texted a copy of his resignation letter Wednesday to The Associated Press.



It says that when he became secretary, he didn't realize he'd be taking on a troubled agency, and that those troubles continue. He says they're "driven largely" by a recreational anglers' group and people in the agency, though most employees are honest.



Melancon has clashed with recreational fishermen, and been criticized for agency changes he pushed after auditors found shoddy financial management under the previous administration.



He said last week that officials in Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration asked him to leave office in mid-February, and he had agreed.