Louisiana wants federal OK to expand red snapper fishing

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana wildlife officials are proposing an experiment that could someday enable private recreational fishermen to catch highly sought Gulf of Mexico red snapper any time of year in federal waters.



This year, the federal season for recreational red snapper fishing by individuals is only three days. Critics say the short season hurts Gulf tackle shops and marinas.



Under the proposal announced Thursday, Louisiana would choose 150 anglers to participate in a pilot program: They could fish in federal waters any time of the year, with an annual limit of 20 red snapper.



They would have to use their smartphones to record and send data about the catch in real time.



State officials hope to win federal approval in time to launch the experimental program next year.

