Louisiana voters frustrated over lack of stickers for midterm elections

"I voted" sticker from 2016 election

BATON ROUGE - As numerous voters take to social media to talk election day, they can't help but notice there's something missing from this year's midterms. They didn't get a sticker.

Countless disappointed Louisianans whipped up a storm on Twitter after they walked out of the voting booth with no "I voted" sticker to affirm their election day participation. In 2016, voting stations in Louisiana distributed stickers featuring the state's famous "Blue Dog" to commemorate the presidential election. But no such thing is happening this year.

Initially, voters feared that perhaps some sort of gaff in the election day planning caused the new batch of stickers to be waylaid.

.@Louisiana_sos which intern forgot to order the “I Voted” stickers — Rachel Campbell (@rachelcaampbell) November 6, 2018

Louisiana, I would like to complain about the lack of “I Voted” stickers. How will the internet know how civically minded I am? — Meg (@MaggieMaeMaybe) November 6, 2018

I #voted but no sticker! Polling station worker said no one in #Louisiana had stickers bc of beef w those who made the stickers. Must trudge on. #VoteToday #IVoted #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/n47bBRYKu7 — Brendon Vayo (@brendonvayo3) November 6, 2018

But the Secretary of State's Office later confirmed that the stickers were never part of the plan for this year's election due to budgetary constraints. A spokesperson tells WBRZ the stickers were a first for the state in 2016 as part of a participation initiative for the presidential election.

Those who haven't voted yet still have until 8 p.m. to get to the polls. Just don't expect a sticker to come with your ballot.