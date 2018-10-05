90°
Louisiana volunteers heading home after helping with Hurricane Florence relief

2 hours 25 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, October 05 2018 Oct 5, 2018 October 05, 2018 12:59 PM October 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A group of locals has begun its trip home after providing disaster aid relief to residents impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Crews from the Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief, which is part of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, have been diligently working in New Bern, North Carolina since Florence moved through the area. The group spent most of their time gutting damaged homes.

Once this group has returned to Louisiana, another will be sent out to provide more assistance.

