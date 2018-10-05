90°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana volunteers heading home after helping with Hurricane Florence relief
BATON ROUGE - A group of locals has begun its trip home after providing disaster aid relief to residents impacted by Hurricane Florence.
Crews from the Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief, which is part of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, have been diligently working in New Bern, North Carolina since Florence moved through the area. The group spent most of their time gutting damaged homes.
Once this group has returned to Louisiana, another will be sent out to provide more assistance.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday 10-5 afternoon weather
-
La. volunteers embark on trip home after provided Hurricane Florence relief
-
Deputies investigating after multiple vehicles burglarized in Ascension
-
EBRSO dominates USPCA National Police Dog Trials
-
I-10 widening project in EBR and Ascension continues with nightly lane closures