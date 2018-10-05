Louisiana volunteers heading home after helping with Hurricane Florence relief

BATON ROUGE - A group of locals has begun its trip home after providing disaster aid relief to residents impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Crews from the Louisiana Baptist Disaster Relief, which is part of the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, have been diligently working in New Bern, North Carolina since Florence moved through the area. The group spent most of their time gutting damaged homes.

Once this group has returned to Louisiana, another will be sent out to provide more assistance.