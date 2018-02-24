Louisiana veterinarian, pharmacy sentenced in horse doping

File Image

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Lake Charles veterinarian and an Omaha, Nebraska-based pharmacy have been sentenced for selling an unapproved opioid drug 40 times more powerful than morphine for the purpose of improving the performance of race horses.

U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, in a news release Friday, said 43-year-old Kyle James Hebert was sentenced to 15 months in prison for one count of conspiracy, two counts of receipt of adulterated or misbranded drug with the intent to defraud and mislead; and one count of misbranding a drug while held for sale with the intent to defraud and mislead. Hebert was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Kohll's Pharmacy & Healthcare Inc. was sentenced to five years of corporate probation and ordered to pay a $200,000 fine in the case.