Louisiana vet accused of killing neighbor's dog because of its barking

Photo: The Advocate

HARAHAN- A Jefferson Parish veterinarian was arrested and accused of cruelty to animals after authorities say she shot a neighbor's dog in the head because of its incessant barking.

The Advocate reports that Kelly Folse, 35, is accused of shooting Bruiser, a 15-month-old American bulldog. The incident occurred on Dec. 13.

Authorities say the owner rushed the dog to Abadie Veterinarian Hospital in Harahan, the same office were Folse worked, but Bruiser died the next day. Folse was not involved in caring for the dog following the shooting.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that Folse was booked on aggravated cruelty to an animal, illegal discharge of a weapon and two drug offense stemming from prescription narcotics found in the house without a prescription.

Lopinto said that Folse was fired from her job at the veterinary clinic.