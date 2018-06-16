84°
Louisiana town's mayor cleared of ethics violations

Saturday, June 16 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: American Press
WELSH, La. (AP) - A Louisiana town's mayor and her family have been cleared of any wrongdoing after state ethics officials found no violations against them following a yearlong investigation.
  
The American Press reports the state Ethics Board has cleared Welsh Mayor Carolyn Louviere who was accused of violating state law by receiving free water service from the town. She was also accused of having town workers install power poles and waterlines on her son's property at the town's expense.
  
Louviere denied the allegations. She said this week that she is thrilled to have been exonerated.
