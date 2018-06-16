84°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana town's mayor cleared of ethics violations
WELSH, La. (AP) - A Louisiana town's mayor and her family have been cleared of any wrongdoing after state ethics officials found no violations against them following a yearlong investigation.
The American Press reports the state Ethics Board has cleared Welsh Mayor Carolyn Louviere who was accused of violating state law by receiving free water service from the town. She was also accused of having town workers install power poles and waterlines on her son's property at the town's expense.
Louviere denied the allegations. She said this week that she is thrilled to have been exonerated.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Power restored after storms pound East Baton Rouge again Friday
-
Mayor-president pushing for new sales tax to improve East Baton Rouge traffic
-
Hotel room sales tax increase proposal to appear on ballot in Gonzales
-
Singing pizza guy delivering dinner and a show to EBR residents
-
Man seen sneaking around EBR suburb, peering into homes in the early...
Sports Video
-
Temeka Johnson basketball camp about more than the game
-
Saints looking to fill backfield void during Ingram's 4-game absence
-
Saints RB Mark Ingram says he's 'not angry' with his contract
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern