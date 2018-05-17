84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana to toughen hazing penalties after student's death

39 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, May 17 2018 May 17, 2018 May 17, 2018 10:00 AM May 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Hazing that kills someone will soon be a felony crime in Louisiana as a proposal to strengthen the penalty awaits the governor's signature.

House lawmakers sent Rep. Nancy Landry's bill to the governor Wednesday night with an 88-1 vote. The Republican's proposal would make hazing that kills someone punishable by up to five years in prison.

Organizations that knowingly allow hazing could also face a fine of up to $10,000 under the bill. Landry's proposal is supported by the parents of a Louisiana State University freshman who died after a hazing ritual last year.

Separately, the House voted 88-1 to give final passage to a proposal requiring that fraternities report hazing to schools. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards supports both bills.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days