67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana to release latest school performance data

59 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, November 08 2018 Nov 8, 2018 November 08, 2018 5:16 AM November 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - State education officials are preparing to release the latest data on how well child care centers and schools in Louisiana are educating children.

State Superintendent of Education John White is set to discuss the figures at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The department says in a news release that the figures will detail how well state education institutions prepared students for "the next level of learning" during the last school year.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days