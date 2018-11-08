67°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana to release latest school performance data
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - State education officials are preparing to release the latest data on how well child care centers and schools in Louisiana are educating children.
State Superintendent of Education John White is set to discuss the figures at a Thursday afternoon news conference.
The department says in a news release that the figures will detail how well state education institutions prepared students for "the next level of learning" during the last school year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
13 dead after mass shooting at California bar
-
Voting isn't over, two tax proposals listed on December ballot in EBR
-
Bama fan beaten in bar fight after LSU game, dies in hospital...
-
12-vehicle fatal crash shuts down I-10 East in Ascension Parish
-
Local family wins extravagant holiday home makeover