Louisiana to get money for outdoor recreation, conservation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has announced that Louisiana will get nearly $1 million from federal offshore lease revenues for outdoor recreation and conservation projects.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Zinke made the announcement Monday and that the money is part of the $61.6 million distributed around the country through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act. Louisiana's share is $992,393 and the U.S. Department of the Interior did not indicate the projects to be paid for with the money.

The money is from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which was establish by Congress to acquire land and ensure permanent public access to outdoor recreation resources.