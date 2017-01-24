Louisiana to close oyster harvest in part of Calcasieu lake

CAMERON - All oyster harvest in the West Cove portion of the Calcasieu Lake Public Oyster Area in Cameron Parish is closing at a half-hour after sunset Tuesday.



The oyster population in the lake has been in decline for several years and state officials say the continued commercial harvest may threaten the long-term sustainability of remaining oyster resources in the area.



The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the closure Friday.



To view maps detailing the department's actions visit: http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/commerical-oyster-seasons .