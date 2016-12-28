73°
Louisiana to begin accepting state tax returns on Jan. 23

Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Revenue says it will start accepting 2016 state individual income tax returns on Jan. 23.

That's the same date that the IRS begins accepting federal tax returns.

Jan. 23 also is the date when taxpayers can begin downloading paper tax forms from the state revenue department's website. The department says taxpayers who file returns electronically will get faster processing.

The deadline for filing state individual income tax returns is May 15.

