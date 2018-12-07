Louisiana-themed bar in Paris features voodoo dolls, LSU memorabilia

PARIS - While south Louisiana has its roots deep in French culture, one business in France's most famous city has turned that notion on its head.

Baton Rouge, a small hole-in-the-wall bar located at 62 Rue Notre Dame de Lorette, is just a 15-minute drive from the Eiffel Tower. But anyone from southeast Louisiana should feel right at home once they step inside.

The bar's menu and atmosphere pull directly from our own southern traditions. The offerings feature a number of drinks inspired by the deep south, with its 28 listed cocktails mainly using a rum, rye, or bourbon base.

The interior itself also pays tribute, featuring fish nets draped from the ceiling, signs denoting a "gator crossing" and, of course, some LSU memorabilia for good measure.

Folks....I found a bar in friggin Paris named Baton Rouge with LSU stuff on the wall pic.twitter.com/tjkZDtrntC — Chris Branch (@cbranch89) December 7, 2018

But the Louisiana inspirations don't stop there, as the bar also dips into some of the state's more occult history.

"Look closer between the bottles and you will see some talismans such as a typical voodoo doll," reads a blurb from The Parisianist, a site dedicated to tourist hot spots in the city. "In the second part of the bar, primitive carved wooden heads are impaled on bloody stakes and hung up on the wall: thus, 'red batons' or 'batons rouges' in French, making a reference to this part of Louisiana’s history."

Next time you find yourself on the opposite side of the Atlantic Ocean, maybe give Baton Rouge a try and see for yourself if it nails the "Red Stick" aesthetic.