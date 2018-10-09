83°
Louisiana teen flies for round-the-world record by youngest pilot
A Louisiana teenager flew for hours through a sandstorm over Saudi Arabia and got stuck in the Philippines by typhoons to set three youth aviation records.
They're not official, but 18-year-old Mason Andrews doesn't expect any problems being certified as the youngest solo pilot to fly around the world and over the Atlantic and the Pacific oceans.
The professional aviation major does face catch-up work in some tough college courses, since the trip took 76 days rather than the 40 he'd planned on.
He'll be submitting a fat file of documentation both to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale , which certifies international aeronautic records, and to Guinness World Records.
Andrews says the flight raised about $30,000 for MedCamps of Louisiana, which runs free summer camps for children with disabilities or illnesses.
