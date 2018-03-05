73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana teen charged in connection with woman's death

4 hours 39 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, March 05 2018 Mar 5, 2018 March 05, 2018 6:08 AM March 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Marisha M. Felix, KATC

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old Louisiana boy has been charged in connection with the death of a woman.

According to a Lafayette police release, the teenager was arrested and charged with second-degree murder of Marisha M. Felix.

The Advertiser reports that police began investigating the incident Thursday night when officers responded to shots fired and arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed with several bullet holes.

Inside they found Felix who was suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager was apprehended without incident Friday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days