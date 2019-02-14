71°
Louisiana teen charged in 9-year-old's shooting death

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HARVEY, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a 9-year-old boy has been accidentally shot in the head and killed when an 18-year-old cousin tried to get a gun away from him.
  
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at a news conference that 18-year-old Kamone Thomas of Marrero was arrested Wednesday night on charges of negligent homicide, obstructing justice and possessing marijuana.
  
Lopinto says the obstruction charge was filed because Thomas told deputies he had panicked and had thrown the gun into a canal. The sheriff would not identify the boy, saying he doesn't know whether all relatives have been notified.
