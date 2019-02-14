69°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana teen charged in 9-year-old's shooting death
HARVEY, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a 9-year-old boy has been accidentally shot in the head and killed when an 18-year-old cousin tried to get a gun away from him.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at a news conference that 18-year-old Kamone Thomas of Marrero was arrested Wednesday night on charges of negligent homicide, obstructing justice and possessing marijuana.
Lopinto says the obstruction charge was filed because Thomas told deputies he had panicked and had thrown the gun into a canal. The sheriff would not identify the boy, saying he doesn't know whether all relatives have been notified.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman killed in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
One dead in overnight drive-by shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
Back in BR: Bayou Country Superfest to announce 2019 music lineup
-
LHSAA wants parents to "cool it"
-
Thief burglarizes animal control truck, steals tranquilizer gun