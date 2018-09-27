Louisiana teen arrested in Walmart Halloween section fire

Photo: The Advocate

MARRERO, La. (AP) - A teen has been arrested and charged with setting a fire in the Halloween section of a Walmart store in Louisiana earlier this month.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Capt. Jason Rivarde told news outlets that 18-year-old Jerrold Jackson of Marrero has been charged with aggravated arson. Deputies say Jackson is accused of setting a fire Sept 19 in the Walmart in Marrero. Firefighters and the store sprinkler system had the blaze under control in minutes. No one was hurt.

The fire closed the store for the rest of the day. Jackson is being held in the Jefferson Parish jail in Gretna. It was not known if he has a lawyer.