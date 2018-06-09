93°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law the measure by Rep. Rick Edmonds, a Baton Rouge Republican, requiring school districts to grant the leave time.
Schools already had been required to allow maternity leave for teachers and certain other school employees. Edmonds' bill extends the provisions to include adoption.
The change also applies to school social workers and school psychologists.
Edmonds sponsored a package of bills in the regular legislative session that was aimed at promoting adoption.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Firefighters battle car blaze at Crowne Plaza
-
Baton Rouge's finest K-9 officers to compete in USPCA dog trials
-
Missed trash pickups plaguing multiple Ascension neighborhoods
-
Suicide on the rise in EBR; here's how to get help
-
Arrest made in bizarre Southdowns burglary where victim chased suspects