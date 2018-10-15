Louisiana teacher arrested after teen shares alleged sex tape at school

Photo: KATC

PORT BARRE - Police in St. Landry Parish have arrested a substitute teacher accused of having sex with a student on campus.

KATC reports 25-year-old Constance Robertson is accused of having a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old student. Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said the alleged incident happened in a classroom during a pep rally at Port Barre High School.

The 10th grade student allegedly captured the incident on camera and had been showing it to other students. School administrators soon became aware of the video and contacted police.

Robertson claimed she thought the student was 18 years old at the time of the encounter.

She was booked into the parish jail on one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.