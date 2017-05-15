Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana tax study likely to be shelved, instead of enacted
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's lawmakers are on track to reject most of the big-ticket concepts pushed by a blue-ribbon panel they commissioned to recommend tax overhaul ideas.
Few task force suggestions have advanced beyond their first hearings. Several of the main proposals have been killed outright, while others haven't even gotten a hearing as sponsors realized they're unlikely to gain traction.
The Task Force on Structural Changes in Budget and Tax Policy was created by lawmakers last year to make suggestions for how Louisiana could end its boom-and-bust budget cycles. The recommendations would lower tax rates, broaden what items are subject to taxes and reduce the number of complicated tax breaks.
The stopping point for many proposals has been the conservative, majority-Republican House Ways and Means Committee, where most tax bills must start.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump recognizes fallen officers for National Police Memorial Day
-
Grief counselors on hand after McKinley QB killed in shooting
-
The Painted Bunting is the 'OMG' bird
-
Cancer survivor beats the odds, becomes grandmother at age 72
-
Friends, family mourn McKinley High student killed just days before graduation