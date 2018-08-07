Louisiana swamp pop legend G.G. Shinn dead at 78

Legendary Louisiana swamp pop singer and performer G.G. Shinn has passed away, according to friends and family members.

Facebook posts from close friends and family indicate that Shinn has died. He was almost 79 years old. "We love you G.G.," one post says. "Heaven has welcomed an angel with a five octave range!"

"The choir in Heaven sounds much better tonight," another person wrote.

Shinn was a trumpeter and vocalist for over fifty years. He was best known as the lead vocalist for a band called "Boogie Kings."