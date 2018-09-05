Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Supreme Court upholds life sentence in beating
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has upheld a life prison term for a man convicted of severely beating another man at a convenience store five years ago after telling the victim he was in the "wrong neighborhood."
Donald Ray Dickerson, of Baton Rouge, was found guilty in 2015 of second-degree battery in the attack on David Ray III, of St. Francisville. Ray was hospitalized with a broken eye socket, broken nose, and other injuries. Dickerson was sentenced to life behind bars, deemed a habitual offender.
The Advocate reports he has prior convictions for armed robbery, simple robbery and purse snatching. Dickerson claims his conduct did not amount to second-degree battery and his sentence is unconstitutionally excessive. An appeals court disagreed, and the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday let that ruling stand
