Louisiana Supreme Court administrator embezzles $116K

July 08, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - An administrator at the Louisiana Supreme Court has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $116,000 from the court.
  
Louisiana State Police say 38-year-old Misty Wood, of Meraux, worked as a payroll supervisor and is accused of setting up fake judicial appointments and payments that went to bank accounts she controlled in Opelousas, Natchitoches and Greenwood, Mississippi.
  
The New Orleans Advocate reports the alleged crimes occurred between April 2016 and February. Wood was an employee from December 2015 to March.
  
The fraud was discovered after the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office conducted a routine audit of pay records.
  
Wood, also known as Misty Corb, was arrested Thursday on 29 counts each of identity theft, computer fraud, malfeasance in office, public salary deduction and public payroll fraud. Bond was set at $72,500.

