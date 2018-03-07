Louisiana state trooper uses his own money to ship lost wallet back to rightful owner

Photo: Clint Durrett

NEW ORLEANS - A wallet lost amid the Mardi Gras madness has miraculously made its way back to its rightful owner, all thanks to a little help from a state trooper.

Clint Durrett had thought his wallet was gone for good when it disappeared amid the Mardi Gras festivities in February. But he was shocked to find the wallet waiting for him in his mailbox this week.

And with the wallet came a note from Louisiana State Police trooper John Jett, explaining that he had found it while working on Bourbon Street.

"I intended to leave it at a 'lost and found' at NOPD... However, they really did not have one set up," Jett's letter explained. "I decided to mail it to you."

Durrett says the officer paid out of his own pocket to ship the wallet, and when it arrived, everything was still accounted for.