Louisiana State Police welcomes new K-9 trooper
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has a furry new trooper on the force.
The department said Trooper Steven Bunch and his partner Yari just finished a six-week explosives detective course in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and have officially joined the ranks of state police.
Yari, a 2-year-old German Shepard, is trained to detect explosive odors. According to state police, Yari will work with Bunch in the LSP Emergency Services Unit.
