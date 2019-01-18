66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana State Police welcomes new K-9 trooper

1 hour 7 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, January 18 2019 Jan 18, 2019 January 18, 2019 12:45 PM January 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has a furry new trooper on the force.

The department said Trooper Steven Bunch and his partner Yari just finished a six-week explosives detective course in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and have officially joined the ranks of state police.

 

Yari, a 2-year-old German Shepard, is trained to detect explosive odors. According to state police, Yari will work with Bunch in the LSP Emergency Services Unit.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days