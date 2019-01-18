Louisiana State Police welcomes new K-9 trooper

Photo: Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has a furry new trooper on the force.

The department said Trooper Steven Bunch and his partner Yari just finished a six-week explosives detective course in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and have officially joined the ranks of state police.

Yari, a 2-year-old German Shepard, is trained to detect explosive odors. According to state police, Yari will work with Bunch in the LSP Emergency Services Unit.