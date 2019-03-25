66°
Louisiana State Police welcome new K9 trooper ''Maggie''

Monday, March 25 2019
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo via Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE - State police are welcoming a new member to their family: a two-year-old Labrador Retriever named Maggie.

K9 Maggie will be working directly with Trooper Tommy Bellue in the Louisiana State Police "Special Victims Unit," where he serves as a canine handler.

Born in New York, Maggie is trained to detect a chemical found in electronic storage devices. This can play a pertinent role in assisting with counter terrorism, child pornography, organized crime, and other related investigations.

Police say she'll use her skills to help protect the citizens of Louisiana.

Welcome to the boot, Maggie!

