Louisiana State Police K-9 retires after nine years of service
BOSSIER CITY - A K-9 named Rico has retired after nine successful years of service with Louisiana State Police.
Rico, a Belgian Malinois, began his career with LSP Troop G in 2009 and has officially retired.
Trooper First Class Paul Harris was Rico's handler from 2009 to 2011, then Master Trooper Rodger Cason took over and served as Rico's handler until the dog's retirement.
The dedicated pup has completed extensive training, including annual certification through the National Police Canine Association and the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association. He's trained to detect marijuana, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, and methamphetamine.
He also played an integral part in the seizure of nearly $4 million dollars in U.S. currency and illegal narcotics during his career.
"Rico will be missed on the job, but we are sure he will be happy during retirement at the home of his buddy and handler," LSP said in a statement.
