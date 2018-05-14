92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana state personal income tax returns due Tuesday

4 hours 51 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, May 14 2018 May 14, 2018 May 14, 2018 10:01 AM May 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana state personal income tax filings are due Tuesday.

The state Department of Revenue says anyone who wants an extension, to have more time to prepare and file the tax return, needs to request it ahead of the deadline to avoid late-filing penalties. An extension doesn't give someone additional time to pay any taxes due.

Tax payments received after the return due date still will be subject to interest and late-payment penalties.

Taxpayers can submit an extension request electronically and get more information online at: www.revenue.louisiana.gov/extensions.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days