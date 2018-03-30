72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana starts process to replace 10,000 voting machines

1 hour 34 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 March 30, 2018 1:06 PM March 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's elections will be getting a face-lift over the next few years, with plans underway to replace the state's decade-old bulky voting machines with sleeker, smaller equipment and beefed-up technology.
  
The request seeking proposals from contractors for new voting machines went out this week. At the same time, Secretary of State Tom Schedler learned Louisiana is getting a nearly $6 million federal grant to cover a portion of the costs.
  
The price tag is a hefty one.
  
Schedler estimates the entire replacement project will cost between $40 million and $60 million. With the federal grant, the state has about $8 million allocated so far.
  
Schedler said Louisiana's nearly 10,000 voting machines are antiquated, with spare parts dwindling. He'll be shopping for new equipment as concerns about cybersecurity threats are heightened.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days