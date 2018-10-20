Louisiana spends $120K on state lawmakers' travel this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's lawmakers have traveled the country to meet with colleagues and attend conferences since their legislative sessions ended, trips that have cost taxpayers nearly $120,000.

Twenty-four of 105 House members and 17 of 39 senators attended events in a dozen states, including Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida and Nevada.

Lawmakers went to meetings of the Southern Legislative Conference in Missouri; the National Conference of State Legislatures in Los Angeles; the Congressional Black Caucus Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C.; and the National Conference of Insurance Legislators in Utah, among others.

Information provided to The Associated Press by the Legislature showed the trips cost the House nearly $58,000 and the Senate about $60,000 for travel expenses such as airfare, hotel rooms and the daily per diem paid to lawmakers for attending work-related meetings.