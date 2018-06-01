93°
Louisiana spending plan to pay down debts signed into law

1 hour 37 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, June 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana is using millions of unbudgeted cash from the last two budget years to pay down state debts.
  
A spokesman for Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday that the governor has signed the spending plan into law.
  
Nearly $89 million will pay down a debt owed to managed-care companies that oversee services for most Louisiana Medicaid patients. More than $50 million will pay off legal judgments against the state.
  
Another $12 million will lessen state retirement debt. More than $21 million will pay FEMA for part of Louisiana's share of ongoing disaster recovery efforts. Other dollars will cover the state's obligations to economic development commitments.
  
The money includes a surplus left from the budget year that ended June 30 and unspent money from this year.



