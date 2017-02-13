67°
Louisiana Special Session begins today

February 13, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ STAFF

Baton Rouge- Today marks the first day of Louisiana's Special Session.

Previously, Governor John Bel Edwards released a plan to bridge the $304 million dollar budget gap.

Gov. Edwards says he does not plan to increase any taxes or fees.

There may be million dollar cuts to various departments including the Department of Health and the State's General Fund.

The special session will remain open until February 22, 2017 at midnight.

