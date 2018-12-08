Louisiana special election will choose state elections chief

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana voters are selecting a new secretary of state in a special election set in motion by a sexual misconduct scandal earlier this year.

Republican Kyle Ardoin, working as interim secretary of state, is competing in Saturday's election against Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup, who shocked her own party by reaching the runoff.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The election will fill the remaining year of the term of Tom Schedler, who resigned as secretary of state in May amid allegations he sexually harassed a female employee.

The position oversees elections, state archives, and business registrations.

Ardoin, from Baton Rouge, was Schedler's chief aide. He's running as an incumbent.

Collins-Greenup, from Clinton, is running on experience as a city court administrator and in a clerk of court's office.