Louisiana special election will choose state elections chief

10 hours 18 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, December 08 2018 Dec 8, 2018 December 08, 2018 11:02 AM December 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana voters are selecting a new secretary of state in a special election set in motion by a sexual misconduct scandal earlier this year.
  
Republican Kyle Ardoin, working as interim secretary of state, is competing in Saturday's election against Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup, who shocked her own party by reaching the runoff.
  
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  
The election will fill the remaining year of the term of Tom Schedler, who resigned as secretary of state in May amid allegations he sexually harassed a female employee.
  
The position oversees elections, state archives, and business registrations.
  
Ardoin, from Baton Rouge, was Schedler's chief aide. He's running as an incumbent.
  
Collins-Greenup, from Clinton, is running on experience as a city court administrator and in a clerk of court's office.
