Louisiana shrimpers' woes: Prices inch up, catch way down

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana shrimpers are getting a little more money for their catch - but there's less catch.

Nola.comThe Times-Picayune reports that a recent uptick in prices of about a nickel per pound averted a shrimpers' strike.

But the Southern Shrimp Alliance says Louisiana's July shrimp landings - 1.3 million pounds - were the lowest for any July in at least 17 years.

It's unclear why landings were so low. One theory is that heavy spring and summer rainfall and high river flows put more freshwater into the Gulf of Mexico, pushing shrimp into deeper water. Other possible factors include climate change, pollution, loss of coastal marshes and the Gulf's low-oxygen "dead zone."

Alabama had record landings for July at 2.2 million pounds. But the Alliance says catches are lower Gulf-wide.