Louisiana sheriff sued over deadly shooting during drug raid

35 minutes 30 seconds ago January 02, 2017 Jan 2, 2017 Monday, January 02 2017 January 02, 2017 9:10 AM in News
By: Associated Press
Image via KATC: Eric Senegal

BATON ROUGE - A federal lawsuit claims sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 27-year-old man in his southwest Louisiana home after investigators improperly obtained a warrant to search his residence for drugs.

The Dec. 26 lawsuit accuses a Beauregard Parish sheriff's deputy of relying on false and uncorroborated statements from an informant and anonymous caller to get a "no-knock" warrant to search Eric Senegal's Ragley home.

A grand jury ruled out criminal charges against two deputies who shot at Senegal on Jan. 4, 2016. Deputies told State Police investigators that they gunned down Senegal after he pointed a pistol at them.

A district attorney determined the deputies acted in self-defense and ruled the shooting was justified.

But the lawsuit, filed on behalf of Senegal's widow, claims deputies misrepresented facts and obstructed the investigation.

