Louisiana sheriff sued over deadly shooting during drug raid

Image via KATC: Eric Senegal

BATON ROUGE - A federal lawsuit claims sheriff's deputies shot and killed a 27-year-old man in his southwest Louisiana home after investigators improperly obtained a warrant to search his residence for drugs.



The Dec. 26 lawsuit accuses a Beauregard Parish sheriff's deputy of relying on false and uncorroborated statements from an informant and anonymous caller to get a "no-knock" warrant to search Eric Senegal's Ragley home.



A grand jury ruled out criminal charges against two deputies who shot at Senegal on Jan. 4, 2016. Deputies told State Police investigators that they gunned down Senegal after he pointed a pistol at them.



A district attorney determined the deputies acted in self-defense and ruled the shooting was justified.



But the lawsuit, filed on behalf of Senegal's widow, claims deputies misrepresented facts and obstructed the investigation.