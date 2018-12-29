50°
Louisiana sheriff's office to let public see new jail

2 hours 22 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, December 29 2018 Dec 29, 2018 December 29, 2018 7:08 PM December 29, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: GraceHebert Architects

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - The public is getting an opportunity next month to see Lafourche Parish's new jail.
 
The Sheriff's Office says officials have already toured the $40 million Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex during its grand opening Dec. 19, and now residents will have a chance to walk through the facility.
 
The Houma Courier reports three public tours will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Jan. 6. The second tour is scheduled at 6 p.m. Jan. 7 and the third is planned for 6 p.m. on Jan. 8.
 
Registration is required, and the deadline to register is 5 p.m. Jan. 4. Contact Sgt. Karyn Dardar at 985-860-7575.
 
Construction of the 118,095-square-foot (10971.3-quare-meter) structure began in 2016. Officials say inmates will be moved from the parish jail just across the road in about three weeks.
 

