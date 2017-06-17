87°
Louisiana sets new restriction for minors seeking abortion

June 17, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to toughen requirements for parental consent when a minor seeks an abortion.
  
Current law requires a notarized statement from a legal guardian of an unmarried girl younger than 18 before a doctor can perform an abortion on her. The changes will require the guardian also to provide proof of identity, including a government-issued identification card such as a driver's license. The doctor will have to keep a copy of the ID information.
  
Violating the provisions could carry jail time.
  
The Democratic governor announced Thursday that he had signed the bill from Republican Sen. Beth Mizell of Franklinton into law. The stricter requirements take effect Aug. 1.

