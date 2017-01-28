53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana sets 2017 recreational red snapper season

29 minutes 45 seconds ago January 28, 2017 Jan 28, 2017 Saturday, January 28 2017 January 28, 2017 11:07 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission says the 2017 recreational red snapper fishing season in state waters will begin on Feb. 1 and remain open until further notice.

The season will run seven days a week, with a daily bag and possession limit of two fish per person at a 16-inch minimum total length.

Last year, Louisiana anglers had 272 days for red snapper fishing during a combined state and federal season.

State officials remind anglers that a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit is required in order to possess certain species, including red snapper. Anglers may obtain or renew the permit, free of charge at https://rolp.wlf.la.gov . Anglers may renew their permits up to 30 days prior to expiration. A valid Louisiana fishing license number is required to obtain a permit.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days