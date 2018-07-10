76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana set to release 'LEAP' student test scores

7 hours 52 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, July 10 2018 Jul 10, 2018 July 10, 2018 5:53 AM July 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana is getting ready to release the results of its spring 2018 round of student testing.

Education Superintendent John White was scheduled to discuss the results with reporters during a Tuesday briefing.

The Louisiana Education Assessment Program tests are given each year to students in third grade through high school.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days