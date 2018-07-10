76°
Louisiana set to release 'LEAP' student test scores
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana is getting ready to release the results of its spring 2018 round of student testing.
Education Superintendent John White was scheduled to discuss the results with reporters during a Tuesday briefing.
The Louisiana Education Assessment Program tests are given each year to students in third grade through high school.
