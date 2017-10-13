Louisiana sends thousands of donations to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

Photo: Louisiana National Guard

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards says the state of Louisiana is responsible for sending 100 pallets of donated goods to victims of Hurricane Maria.

The governor thanked residents across the state in a release Friday, saying that Louisiana was responsible for sending hundreds of thousands of diapers, baby wipes, and other essential items.

Parishes across the state have been collecting items for the past two weeks in an effort to assist Hurricane Maria survivors struggling to recover from widespread devastation on the island.

“Louisianans showed their generosity and passion for service in helping our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico,” Gov. Edwards said. “I am proud of our state for working together to help in the recovery efforts because we know how much assistance during times of despair can bolster resilience when it is needed most. Donna and I continue to pray for those recovering and offer our continued assistance as they work to rebuild.”

Shortly after Maria's landfall in Puerto Rico, Gov. Edwards also authorized GOHSEP personnel and more than 300 members of the Louisiana National Guard to travel to the island to offer on-the-ground assistance in the recovery and response.