Louisiana senators reject call to punish 'sanctuary cities'

May 30, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - For the second consecutive year, Louisiana senators have jettisoned a proposal to penalize so-called "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.

A Senate judiciary committee Tuesday, without objection, rejected a bill from Republican Rep. Valarie Hodges that would have prevented sanctuary cities from receiving state grants.

Attorney General Jeff Landry had backed the proposal, saying sanctuary cities harbor violent criminals. The House had supported Hodges' bill.

Democratic Sen. J.P. Morrell said law enforcement officers would have backed the bill if they agreed with Landry's argument.

New Orleans prohibits police officers from asking suspects about their immigration status. If that policy were outlawed, New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison said some people would be too afraid to report crimes or help officers find criminals.

