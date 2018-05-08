Louisiana senators put brakes on statewide Uber, Lyft rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana state lawmakers again have spurned efforts to enact statewide regulations governing ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft.

Facing pushback from senators, House Speaker Taylor Barras pulled the bill from consideration Tuesday in a Senate judiciary committee.

The move appears to end the effort this legislative session. A similar proposal failed to gain traction last year with the same committee.

Barras says 44 other states have statewide regulatory frameworks for Uber and Lyft.

Supporters say the measure would standardize rules and make it easier to expand the ride-hailing services to smaller cities. They say the services offer improved transportation options to people without cars and jobs with flexible schedules.

Opponents object to having different rules for Uber and Lyft than for taxi cab companies.