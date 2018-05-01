74°
Louisiana senators pass bill targeting sexual harassment

Tuesday, May 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana senators agreed to enact a statewide policy against sexual misconduct in government on the day Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced his resignation amid allegations he sexually harassed an employee.
  
As senators unanimously passed the legislation Tuesday, Sen. Karen Carter Peterson took aim at Schedler's interim replacement. Peterson told Kyle Ardoin from the Senate floor that if he knew Schedler was harassing an employee, he should step down.
  
In the harassment lawsuit filed by Schedler's employee, the woman claims Ardoin was aware of some problems she was having with Schedler.
  
Ardoin said Tuesday he didn't know of any sexual harassment allegations "until the day the lawsuit was filed." He said he doesn't intend to resign.
  
The anti-harassment bill is one step from final passage.
