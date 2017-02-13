Louisiana senators meet with Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch

WASHINGTON - Louisiana Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy met with President Donald Trump's Supreme Court justice nominee Neil Gorsuch Monday.

Gorsuch was nominated by the president to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in Feb. 2016.

"Judge Gorsuch is a thoughtful and principled jurist. We had an in-depth conversation today and there is no doubt that he is immensely qualified to sit on the bench,” Dr. Cassidy said. “I look forward to voting for his confirmation and will work to secure a swift confirmation for President Trump’s pick.”

“I look forward to continuing our discussions about his judicial philosophy, the decisions he has authored, and his views on the U.S. Constitution," Kennedy said.

A date has not yet been set for Gorsuch's confirmation hearing.