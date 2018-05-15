Louisiana senator scolds colleagues for snubbing sports bets

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Sports betting won't be coming to Louisiana, despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing it.

State lawmakers spurned efforts this session to legalize the activity in Louisiana ahead of Monday's ruling striking down a federal law barring every state but Nevada from allowing bets on most sports events.

Republican Sen. Danny Martiny of Kenner had predicted that Supreme Court ruling would come, but he couldn't persuade his colleagues to authorize sports betting in Louisiana.

On Tuesday, Martiny chastised senators about the high court decision, saying: "We're the laughingstock of the country." He said while other states are talking about the money they'll make off taxing the betting action, Louisiana will be left behind.

Conservative groups and pastors opposed the gambling expansion.

Martiny says he'll bring the bill back next year.