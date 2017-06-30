85°
Louisiana senator finds health care frustration at town hall

BATON ROUGE - A town hall meeting held by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy to talk about flood recovery in Louisiana's capital city was at times derailed by people trying to pressure the Republican to vote against the Senate GOP's proposed health rewrite.
  
Cassidy is a doctor who worked for years in Louisiana's charity hospital system. He was noncommittal Friday about the health bill. He said he wasn't sure what the final draft of the legislation might look like, as negotiations continue behind closed doors in an effort to rally votes.
  
Cassidy's answers dissatisfied several people assembled in the church who spoke against efforts to repeal the federal health law. At times, audience members shouted over the senator's answers. Cassidy ended the meeting to chants of "Vote no! Vote no!"

