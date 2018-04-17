73°
Louisiana Senate panel advances 15-week abortion ban

55 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, April 17 2018 Apr 17, 2018 April 17, 2018 6:10 PM April 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Louisiana under a proposal to enact one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the U.S.
  
A committee voted 4-1 Tuesday to send the proposal to a later debate of the full state Senate.
  
Democratic Sen. John Milkovich says his bill would protect the unborn.
  
However, committee members debated whether it would unintentionally weaken Louisiana's existing anti-abortion laws . Lawmakers urged Milkovich to continue working on the bill.
  
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he's inclined to sign it into law.
  
Mississippi enacted a 15-week abortion ban in March, and it was immediately challenged by the state's only abortion clinic. A federal judge put the Mississippi law on hold, and the state faces a long legal battle.
  

