Louisiana Senate agrees to limit hunting sales tax holiday
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Senate has agreed to scale back the state's sales tax holiday for hunting supplies.
A proposal by Sen. Barrow Peacock, a Bossier City Republican, would keep state sales taxes from being charged on firearms, ammunition and archery supplies on the first weekend of September.
But the sales tax holiday would no longer apply to off-road vehicles, airboats, pirogues, animal feed and some other items that have been tax-free.
The change would generate savings for Louisiana.
A financial analysis says revenue lost to the state for the tax holiday this year is estimated at $900,000, with $400,000 coming from vehicle and boat sales that would be excluded.
The Senate voted 22-6 for the bill Thursday evening, sending it to the House for debate.
